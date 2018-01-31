Nuclear trial sends data through sound

Image: Shutterstock

A data-over-sound specialist and an energy firm have secured £100,000 to trial a new technology using audio signals to transmit data through the air.

Chirp and EDF Energy say the innovation would allow information to be sent from otherwise inaccessible parts of nuclear power stations and other radio-frequency restricted environments.

The companies are trialling the project at EDF Energy’s Heysham 1 power station.

They say the funding from Innovate UK means the technology is now nearly ready to roll-out for commercial use.

It is expected to allow staff to monitor instruments from offices, alleviating engineers from having to make continual hands-on inspections.

Dave Stanley, Project Manager in EDF Energy’s Innovation Delivery Team, said: “WiFi and mobile communications are common in most workplaces but not on our stations.

“So having a way of getting regular and reliable data from remote instruments in radio-restricted areas will be useful for our engineers.”