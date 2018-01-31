Utilitywise shares trading suspended amid results delay

Jan 31, 2018 Priyanka Shrestha Markets & Finance 0
Trading of shares in independent energy consultancy Utilitywise has been temporarily suspended this week.
The news comes after the firm confirmed a delay in the publication of its financial results amid an ongoing review of its contracts.
Under market rules, the Alternative Investment Market (AIM)-listed company had to post its results by today to allow shares to continue trading.
The firm, which offers energy and water management services, said: “This delay is due to the volume of work still required to be completed and its auditor to cater for the proposed change in the company’s revenue recognition policy.”
Jul 12, 2012 15