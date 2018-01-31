Utilitywise shares trading suspended amid results delay

Image: Shutterstock

Trading of shares in independent energy consultancy Utilitywise has been temporarily suspended this week.

The news comes after the firm confirmed a delay in the publication of its financial results amid an ongoing review of its contracts.

Under market rules, the Alternative Investment Market (AIM)-listed company had to post its results by today to allow shares to continue trading.

The firm, which offers energy and water management services, said: “This delay is due to the volume of work still required to be completed and its auditor to cater for the proposed change in the company’s revenue recognition policy.”