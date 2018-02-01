MPs launch inquiry into government’s 25-year environment plan

Image: Shutterstock

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has launched an inquiry into the government’s 25-year plan for the environment.

It will examine the key decisions around the plan’s overall ambition and approach, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Theresa May last month.

It included a commitment to eliminate avoidable plastic waste by 2042 and set up a £7 billion fund for developing alternatives and new recycling techniques.

The government proposes to update the plan every five years and report annually on its progress to Parliament.

The Committee expects to hold an oral evidence hearing followed by a hearing with the government – but is also welcoming views until 28th February 2018.

EAC Chair Mary Creagh MP said: “My Committee has been clear that environmental protections must not be weakened as a result of leaving the European Union. EU laws which protect our natural spaces and native species risk become zombie legislation and my Committee has previously called for a new Environmental Protection Act that enshrines targets on waste, water quality and air pollution in law.

“We look at how the government intends to make the plan a reality and whether the targets and timeframes are ambitious enough.”