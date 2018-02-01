Scotland offers energy efficiency cashback loans

Image: Thinkstock

Scotland’s small businesses could save up to £8,000 on average each year by making the most of a new ‘cashback’ scheme to reward energy efficiency improvements.

That’s according to Zero Waste Scotland and the Scottish Government, which have launched an initiative to help businesses across the country reduce their energy use and slash their carbon footprint.

For a limited period, eligible small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) applying for an interest-free, unsecured loan will be able to receive a 30% cashback payment, limited to £10,000, upon completion of their energy efficiency improvements.

These improvements are likely to centre around investments in LED lighting, the installation of more efficient heating systems and improving the insulation of buildings.

Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Scottish Government Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy, said:

“Improving energy efficiency is one of the smartest ways that businesses in Scotland can hold onto their hard-earned profits and make a real difference to the bottom line.

“In addition to benefits for individual businesses, reducing the environmental impact of Scotland’s energy needs will bring us closer to the low carbon energy future set out in Scotland’s Energy Strategy – generating benefits for Scotland’s economy as well as the environment.”

The latest phase of London’s energy efficiency programme has been unveiled by Sadiq Khan this week.