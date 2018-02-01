UK plans ‘complex’ 200-mile driverless car trial

A driverless car project is aiming to attempt a complex journey across country roads, high speed roundabouts and motorways in the UK.

Dubbed ‘HumanDrive’, the 30-month autonomous vehicle project, which will have no driver input, will use the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and emulate a “natural” human driving style.

Before being introduced to the roads, the system will be developed and subjected to robust testing using a range of facilities, including simulation, private test track and small sections of public roads.

It is a collaboration between Nissan, Renault, Hitachi, Cranfield University, University of Leeds, Transport Systems Catapult and Highways England among others.

The initiative, funded jointly by government and industry, will see the car start its journey in December 2019.

The UK Government aims to get driverless cars on the road by 2021.

Energy Secretary Greg Clark said: “Low carbon and self driving vehicles are the future and they are going to drive forward a global revolution in mobility. This revolution has the potential to be worth £52 billion to our economy by 2035 and the opportunity to be at the forefront of this change is one we cannot afford to miss.”