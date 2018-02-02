Aldi commits to halving food waste by 2030

Image: Aldi

Aldi has committed to halving food waste in its business by 2030.

The supermarket chain made the announcement as it joined the Champions 12.3 network, which aims to reduce food waste in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

It will also work with the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) to better engage its suppliers and give more of its excess food to organisations FareShare and FoodCloud, which redistribute food among vulnerable people.

The company will also help customers reduce food waste in their homes with advice and messaging on product packaging and online.

Aldi Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility, Oliver King, said: “Food waste is one of our sector’s most pressing issues and reducing it is everyone’s responsibility.

“By joining this network we hope to work with others in the industry to tackle this collectively by sharing data and resources.”

