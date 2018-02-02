Arizona regulator proposes clean energy mandates

Feb 02, 2018 Jonny Bairstow Policy & Legislation, Low Carbon 0
An Arizona regulator has proposed a mandate to produce 80% of energy from clean sources and install 3GW of storage by 2050.
Andrew Tobin, a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission said his state and its utilities should also implement reforms to boost energy efficiency, electric vehicles and biomass.
The move would see the state compete with California and New York’s grid modernisation and decarbonisation efforts.
The proposed “Clean Peak Standard” would require utilities to deliver an increasing portion of their renewable energy during peak electricity demand hours and incentivise the deployment of large-scale storage.
