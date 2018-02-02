Arsenal’s restaurant scores three stars for sustainability

The Diamond Club at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium has scored three stars for green dining.

The Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA) said it achieved the highest ‘Food Made Good’ rating – a first for a sports stadium restaurant – by demonstrating “outstanding levels” of sustainability across its operation.

It rates restaurants based on a wide range of sustainability and ethical practices, including the use of locally sourced meat and fish, waste reduction and energy efficiency policies.

The restaurant sources 75% of its food locally and has partnered with charities to reduce food waste by redistributing it to people in need.

Andrew Stephen, Chief Executive of the SRA said: “Luxury, football and sustainability are three words you don’t always associate together.

“But the team at the Diamond Club have married them together, matching their passion for serving ethically sourced ingredients with a commitment to ensure those ingredients help provide meals for people who need them rather than ending up in the bin. A winning combination.”