PSM’s Latching Water Level Indicator: Alerting Operators to Sub-Station Flooding Hazards

PSM’s Latching Water Level Indicator was initially designed and manufactured over 10 years ago, and to date PSM have sold nearly 10,000 units to energy companies throughout the world for use in subterranean distribution and control stations and other areas liable to flooding.

Mainly intended for use in areas which are normally unmanned and visited infrequently, the indicator provides an immediate visual warning of possible hazards due to flooding that may have occurred and subsequently receded, leaving no indication otherwise. One risk scenario is that oil insulation on high voltage switching may have been displaced by water with potential life-threatening consequences should the equipment be operated.

Designed to be highly visible from a safe distance, the float will automatically rise with any incoming floodwater and latch at the highest recorded level to provide an immediate visual alert to the risk, without the need to enter the immediate area.

One or more switch modules may be fitted on the Indicator, and in a flood condition, a magnet embedded in the float will activate these to trigger local or remote alarms. In unmanned locations, the signal can be sent via telemetry to a central office.

Once the installation has been examined and made safe the indicator may be mechanically reset by the operator ready to alert of further dangers.

There are very good reasons why so many energy companies have turned to PSM’s Latching Water Level Indicator to ensure the safety of their sub stations from flood hazards, so for additional information about the product, please visit www.psmmarine.com or contact Mark Jones, Sales & Marketing Manager at PSM Instrumentation, by e-mail: [email protected] or telephone: +44 (0)144 410 040.

For press information email Charmaine Kimpton at [email protected] or telephone 01483 203010/07414 749973.

This is a promoted article.