Kazakhstan launches online hub for greenhouse gases reporting

Image: Shutterstock

An online platform to monitor, report and verify emissions sources and greenhouse gases has been launched in Kazakhstan.

It is part of the National Emissions Trading System, which was launched in 2013 as the nation’s main instrument to regulate domestic CO2 emissions.

The platform enables major emitters to transmit and record data on emissions as well as trade online.

The National Allocation Plan, adopted last month, sets an emission cap for 129 companies for 2018/20.

Ato Brown, World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan, which provided technical assistance for the project said: “Kazakhstan’s emissions trading system is the first of its kind in the Central Asia region.

“The country has made a great effort to develop policy options for mid and long term emissions pathways and to develop an action plan on GHG emissions reductions by 2030.”

The platform was developed by JSC Zhasyl Damu with support from France’s Technical Centre on Air Pollution and Greenhouse Gases.