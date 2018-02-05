Vestas buys US energy analytics company

Image: Vestas

Wind turbines manufacturer Vestas is buying a US energy analytics company in a $100 million (£71m) deal.

Utopus Insights develops and offers software tools to renewable energy producers, operators, manufacturers as well as transmission and distribution firms.

Vestas says the buyout will allow the company to “seize digital opportunities” and expand its service offering to customers.

It aims to offer digital solutions to deliver greater predictability, increased renewable production, more efficient operations and better integration with energy grids.

Anders Runevad, Vestas’ Group President and CEO said: “Vestas’ strategic objective is to accelerate the transition towards a fully decarbonised energy sector in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible – both for our customers and for our planet.

“We will now be able to provide our customers improved forecasting, output optimisation and co-ordination between assets and support the larger energy ecosystem’s increased uptake of renewable energy.”