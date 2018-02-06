EU approves natural gas merger

Image: Shutterstock

The EU has approved the acquisition of a natural gas supplier by energy firm Edison.

Gas Natural Vendita Italia was the business that was bought – both companies are based in Italy.

The firm that has been sold is currently owned by Gas Natural Fenosa Internacional SA.

The Commission has concluded the deal would raise no competition concerns as the companies have a limited position in the market where their activities overlap and other strong competitors would remain in the market after the merger.