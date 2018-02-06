It’s smooth sailing for sustainable suppers

Image: Costa Cruises

An Italian cruise holiday operator has committed to halving food waste on board its ships by 2020.

Costa Cruises has unveiled its 4GOODFOOD programme, which aims to streamline food preparation processes and encourage its guests and crew members to throw less away.

The company says around 54 million meals are prepared on its vessels each year, suggesting even a relatively small proportion of savings could make a significant difference.

A pilot stage of the scheme on board the Costa Diadema resulted in a more than 50% reduction in food waste in 11 months – equivalent to a saving of 1,189 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide.

According to a study from sustainable organisation WRAP, the company’s fleet is already doing quite well in regards to food efficiency.

It shows the average restaurant on land wastes 284 grammes of food per person per meal, compared to the 216 grammes measured on the Costa Cruises fleet before the launch of its new programme.