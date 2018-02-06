London City Airport ditches plastic straws

Image: London City Airport

Plastic straws are no longer available in any food and drink outlets at London City Airport.

It is the first UK airport to ditch plastic straws, which have been replaced with biodegradable paper ones.

The airport said the move will help reduce the use of 100,000 plastic straws that were distributed by the airport’s outlets every year.

Lewis Chenery, Environmental Compliance Executive at London City Airport said: “Recent public interest in plastic waste has brought into sharp focus the issue and we will be looking at new measures to further reduce our contribution, as we develop a new guide for our restaurants and retailers.

“We are also committed to increasing our recycling rate to 70% by the end of this year.”

The airport also provides free drinking water refills at all of its food and drink outlets, with the exception of the airside Pret a Manger branch – but self service jugs of water are available.