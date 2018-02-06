ScottishPower announces scholarships for bright sparks

Image: Thinkstock

ScottishPower has announced 16 new Masters Scholarships for the energy, digital and environmental sectors.

The energy supplier said UK final year undergraduates looking to progress their careers in these industries can now apply for its 2018/19 scholarships programme, which opened yesterday.

The scheme will offer places at universities including Cambridge University, Imperial College London, Edinburgh University and Glasgow University.

Applicants can come from a variety of fields, including engineering, renewable and sustainable energy systems, as well as computer science, cybersecurity and big data.

The chosen students will receive full course fee funding for their studies as well as a living allowance.

Hamish Watson, HR Director at ScottishPower, said: “There is no doubt that the future of the energy industry lies in the hands of our bright young people and ScottishPower is committed to supporting the advancement of their education.

“We’re delighted to be offering these scholarships opportunities this year; it presents a huge opportunity for graduates to develop their skills and knowledge and to demonstrate how they can contribute to our future.”