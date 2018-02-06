New head appointed for UK’s Faraday Battery Challenge

Image: Innovate UK

Innovate UK has appointed a new director to head up the research and innovation fund for the development of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

Tony Harper, currently Director of Engineering Research for Jaguar Land Rover, will join UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) on 9th April to take up the post of Faraday Battery Challenge Director.

The competition is a £246 million government investment into battery technology, for the development of safe, cost effective, lighter, higher performing and recyclable batteries to power the next generation of EVs.

Business Minister Richard Harrington said: “With 200,000 electric vehicles set to be on UK roads by the end of 2018, investment in car batteries is a massive opportunity for Britain and one that, through our flagship Industrial Strategy and the Automotive Sector Deal, the government is committed to seizing.

“To realise our grand ambitions in this area we need great leadership, which is why I am delighted that someone as talented and respected as Tony Harper will be spearheading our efforts to make Britain the ‘go-to’ destination for the development and deployment of this game-changing technology.”

The fund is being administered by Innovate UK and the Research Councils until the new body, UKRI, is formed this year.