National College for nuclear sector launched

Image: National College for Nuclear

A new college aimed at helping young people and learners gain the knowledge and skills they need to work in the growing nuclear sector has been launched.

The National College for Nuclear has hubs in Cumbria – Lakes College – and Somerset – Bridgwater & Taunton College – and facilities that include virtual and simulated laboratories.

It is one of five National Colleges being established by the government, as part of the Industrial Strategy.

The growing nuclear sector will see the development of 12 new reactors across five sites in the future and around 6,000 people will be needed each year for technical and professional roles.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Anne Milton said: “This College will provide our nuclear industry with the highly skilled engineers, scientists, technicians it need to grow – as well as giving more people the opportunities they need to get on in today’s competitive job market.

“The impressive training facilities in Somerset and Cumbria demonstrate what can be achieved when government, employers and providers work together to deliver high-quality education.”