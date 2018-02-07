UK consumers make the smart choice with new tech

Image: Shutterstock

Nearly a fifth of people in the UK would prioritise owning a smart meter over other smart devices.

That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 consumers from OVO Energy, which shows around 18% would opt for a smart meter, compared to the 6% who would choose an AI device and just 3% picking a robot.

Approximately 14% of UK consumers expect to add a smart thermostat to their home in the next five years, compared to 12% expecting to invest in AI and a tenth planning to buy an electric vehicle.

The independent energy supplier’s report also highlights misunderstandings about what smart meters can offer.

As many as 82% of adults in the UK didn’t know owning a smart meter could give them access to more flexible tariffs, with 87% unaware they enable energy to be sold back to the grid.