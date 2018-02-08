Asda’s new pledges to fight plastic waste

Image: 1000 Words/Shutterstock

Asda has become the latest supermarket to join the fight against plastic waste.

It has pledged to “use less and recycle more”, aiming to reduce the amount of plastic in its packaging by 10% this year and work with suppliers and experts to find new ways to replace it and introduce more recyclable solutions.

It has also committed to replace single use coffee cups with reusable ones and remove all single use cups and plastic cutlery from its offices this year and all its stores and cafes by the end of 2019.

The 5p single use carrier bags will also be phased out from its shops by the end of 2018.

The supermarket also plans to launch The Plastic Unwrapped Ideas hub, offering £10,000 for every “scalable, workable idea” that helps Asda tackle its plastic challenges, such as alternatives to plastic film.

President and Chief Executive Roger Burnley said: “It’s a balance between avoiding plastic where we can but recognising that, currently, there are instances where some plastic is necessary to make sure our products reach our customers in the best condition, to avoid waste and have a smaller environmental footprint than the alternatives.

“Our logic is to remove plastic wherever we can and where it is required, to make it as recyclable as possible.”