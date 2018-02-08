Co-op Energy scraps standard variable tariff

Image: Shutterstock

Co-operative Energy has scrapped its standard variable tariff (SVT) for customers on fixed deals.

They will no longer be automatically switched to its SVT when their fixed price tariff comes to an end.

It instead switches them to a new fixed tariff, which has no exit fees and runs until May 2019.

SVTs are considered to be much more expensive than other deals available on the market.

Centrica and E.ON also announced they would scrap SVTs last year.

Around five million households will see a £58 increase a year on their energy bills as Ofgem said the level of the safeguard tariff will increase from April.