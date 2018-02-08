Energy sector travellers ‘dodge sustainable transport’

Image: Joe Dunckley / Shutterstock

Business travellers in the energy industry are the least likely to take efficient forms of transport to the airport.

That’s according to a new report from Heathrow Express, which suggests 94% of business travellers in the sector primarily use private cars or taxis to get to the airport.

Only 28% say they ever use public transport on their business trip transfers to and from the airport.

The study also found business travellers in the energy sector take more trips than any other sector, totalling at an average of 5.5 trips per year.

A shift in travel from planes to trains between London and Central Scotland has helped slash 681,064 tonnes of emissions.