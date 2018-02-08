Eurostar’s on the right track for sustainable transport

Feb 08, 2018 Jonny Bairstow Sustainability & Environment, Low Carbon 0
Eurostar has announced it plans to halve plastic use by 2020 and introduce alternatives to fossil fuels by 2030.
The high speed rail service, which links the UK with mainland Europe, claims it already emits up to 90% less carbon dioxide than would be created by flying to the same destinations.
The business now aims to go further, by minimising waste on board and identifying innovative alternatives to traditional packaging.
It has already eliminated plastic straws from its trains and aims to convert to solely digital tickets to slash paper waste.
Eurostar expects to reduce its carbon footprint even more by installing banks of solar panels on the roofs of its depots and exchanging its vehicle fleet for electric vehicles in the next few years.
It also plans to reduce the energy consumption of its trains by 2020, teach train drivers to operate more efficiently and introduce alternatives to fossil fuels for all journeys by 2030.
Nicolas Petrovic, CEO of Eurostar, said: “Over the last eight years we have reduced our carbon footprint by over 30% but given the scale of the challenge facing the environment, we are now setting stretching new targets.
“High speed rail plays a pivotal role in encouraging the switch to more sustainable modes of transport and we are committed to increasing our energy efficiency and reducing our waste across the business.”
