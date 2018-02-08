Murphy snaps up Carillion’s UK power business

Image: Shutterstock

Collapsed construction and facilities management giant Carillion’s UK power business has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

J Murphy & Sons is taking over Carillion’s position on National Grid’s electricity overhead lines, substations and underground cable framework contracts.

It will work with the grid operator to deliver planned replacement and refurbishment schemes on their 33kV to 44kW transmission network across England and Wales.

The company has also become the new joint venture partner of Eltel, forming the T-Pylon framework.

The takeover covers infrastructure which includes the 20km overhead line from Richborough to Canterbury that will connect the Nemo Link interconnector from Belgium with the UK.

Group Strategy Director David Brewer said: “This represents an excellent strategic fit for the business, allowing us to bring a full range of services across the power sector for our customers both in the UK and internationally.”