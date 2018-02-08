Water market switching continues steadily

Image: Shutterstock

Switching in the non-household retail water market has continued at a steady rate this quarter, with 30,649 switches being made in the last three months.

That’s according to a new nine-month update report from Market Operator Services Limited (MOSL), which manages the new market in England.

The statistics show this brings the number of switches since the market opening on the 1st of April, 2017, to a total of 91,960.

As of the end of last year, it was made up of 23 national retailers, 12 regional retailers, two self-supply retailers and 25 wholesalers.

This represents 3.5% of the 2.7 million supply points in the market, which costs £1.1 million per month to operate.

The total number of supply points served by regional retailers has decreased since it opened, due to customers switching across to national retailers.

MOSL’s data shows the proportion of switching by wholesale area is at its highest levels of activity in the south and southeastern areas of the country.