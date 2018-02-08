Wello wins Chinese wave energy contract

Image: Wello

A Finnish wave energy company is entering the Chinese market after winning a contract.

Wello has signed an agreement with CIMC OEI to start the research phase for a wave energy converter (WEC) design for Chinese markets.

The wave climate in China is said to be “slightly milder” compared to Northern Atlantic waters, where its Penguin technology has been developed and verified.

The firms aim to establish a demonstration site in the country to explore the technology for Chinese needs and other sites globally with similar wave climates – before moving on to commercial scale projects.