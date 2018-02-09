Energy Minister reaffirms clean growth commitment in Tees Valley

Energy Minister Claire Perry with Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen. Image: Tees Valley Mayor

Energy Minister Claire Perry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to clean growth during her visit to Tees Valley yesterday.

She said the region has the potential to exploit opportunities from future growth industries such as carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS), district heating and hydrogen.

Ms Perry added the government’s commitment to regeneration and clean energy production in the Teesside area – with the aim of creating 25,000 new jobs and more than £1 billion of investment over the next decade – will become a “reality”.

Around £123 million of funding to continue work to secure the former steel site in the region was announced in the Autumn Budget.

The site is of particular interest in the development of CCUS, which aims to capture carbon dioxide emitted from power plants and industry for permanent storage under the North Sea.

Ms Perry said: “I have seen the exciting opportunities here to regenerate this iconic site and crucially, bring skilled jobs and clean growth to the area. I look forward to seeing the development of these proposals to develop and breathe new life into this site.”