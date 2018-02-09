EU invests €98.2m in going green

Image: Shutterstock

The EU is to invest €98.2 million (£86.8m) in 10 projects supporting Europe’s transition to a low carbon, circular economy.

The funding covers a wide range of schemes designed to help protect the environment and mitigate against climate change impacts.

Additional funding from project partners means the total budget reaches €182.2 million (£161.3m).

A €34.2 million (£30.3m) initiative in France aims to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill and increase the volume collected for sustainable disposal in the polluting Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

It aims to do this by supporting innovation in waste prevention and management, as well as fostering expertise and skills.

Around €17 million (£15m) will be spent in Malta on reducing water demand and optimising its usage through sustainable planning.

The EU says Belgian homes use 70% more energy than the European average due to old housing stock. Funding of €13.9 million (£12.4m) aims to help implement renovation and retrofitting policies and vastly improve energy efficiency.

More than 8,500 homes across the country will be fully renovated, giving a practical demonstration of energy efficiency strategies.

Other projects include improving energy efficiency measures, making farms more environmentally friendly, improving biodiversity, protecting marine habitats and conserving wetland areas.