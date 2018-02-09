EU invests €98.2m in going green

Feb 09, 2018 Jonny Bairstow Energy Efficiency, Sustainability & Environment, Markets & Finance 0
The EU is to invest €98.2 million (£86.8m) in 10 projects supporting Europe’s transition to a low carbon, circular economy.
The funding covers a wide range of schemes designed to help protect the environment and mitigate against climate change impacts.
Additional funding from project partners means the total budget reaches €182.2 million (£161.3m).
A €34.2 million (£30.3m) initiative in France aims to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill and increase the volume collected for sustainable disposal in the polluting Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.
It aims to do this by supporting innovation in waste prevention and management, as well as fostering expertise and skills.
Around €17 million (£15m) will be spent in Malta on reducing water demand and optimising its usage through sustainable planning.
The EU says Belgian homes use 70% more energy than the European average due to old housing stock. Funding of €13.9 million (£12.4m) aims to help implement renovation and retrofitting policies and vastly improve energy efficiency.
More than 8,500 homes across the country will be fully renovated, giving a practical demonstration of energy efficiency strategies.
Other projects include improving energy efficiency measures, making farms more environmentally friendly, improving biodiversity, protecting marine habitats and conserving wetland areas.
Jul 12, 2012 15