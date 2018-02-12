BP starts gas production offshore Egypt

Image: BP

BP has announced the start of gas production from the Atoll Phase One project, offshore Egypt.

It is producing 350 million cubic feet of gas a day – which is directed to the national grid – and 10,000 barrels of condensate a day.

Located in the North Damietta concession in the East Nile Delta, it has been delivered seven months ahead of schedule and 33% below the initial cost estimate.

Atoll is the first new project to come into production for BP this year.

The 13 projects that started up through 2016 and 2017 provided more than 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day of new net production capacity. Total production from the company’s new projects is now expected to be 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day by 2021.