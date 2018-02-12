Centrica launches digital platform to supply small firms

Image: Shutterstock

Centrica has collaborated with a software developer to launch British Gas Lite, a new electricity service aimed at small and medium-sized businesses.

Using Nottingham-based ENSEK’s retail energy platform, the online service aims to allow better management of industry and customer facing processes including those relating to revenues, billing and accounting.

Customers pay by monthly, variable direct debit and receive a free smart meter, so they only pay for what they use each month.

Centrica says it allows micro-businesses to keep costs low, access instant assistance and get more accurate bills.

Rob Kerr, British Gas Lite Director, said: “Centrica recognises that we have to innovate to meet the needs of our customers. We have launched British Gas Lite to test the appetite among business customers for a smart product that is 100% digital.

“I am pleased that we are now deepening our relationship with ENSEK as we develop a system platform that will help us deliver lower prices for customers.”