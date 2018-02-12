China doesn’t beat around the bush with new green city

An artist's impression of the city. Image: Stefano Boeri Architetti

A green city able to fight air pollution and mitigate climate change is currently being built in China.

The Liuzhou Forest City, designed by Stefano Boeri Architetti and commissioned by Liuzhou Municipality Urban Planning, will be made up of offices, houses, hotels, hospitals and schools covered by 40,000 trees and one million plants of more than 100 species.

Once constructed, the new city will be able to home around 30,000 people and absorb nearly 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide and 57 tonnes of pollutants per year.

Located in the mountain area of Guangxi in the southern part of China, the self-sufficient city will initially cover 175 hectares and feature electric vehicle infrastructure, geothermal energy for air-conditioning and solar panels over the roofs for collecting renewable energy.

The plants are also expected to decrease the average air temperature, create noise barriers and improve biodiversity in the region.