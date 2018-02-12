Corbyn: Public ownership of energy system will tackle ‘climate catastrophe’

Image: 1000 Words/Shutterstock

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn believes returning Britain’s energy system to public ownership is the best way of going green and averting the “climate catastrophe”.

He made the statement during a speech on Saturday at the Labour Party’s one day conference on alternative models of ownership in London.

Mr Corbyn said: “The challenge of climate change requires us to radically shift the way we organise the economy. In 1945, elected to govern a country ravaged by six years of war, the Attlee Labour Government knew the only way to rebuild our economy was through a decisive turn to collective action. Necessary action to avert climate catastrophe requires us to be at least as radical.

“The greenest energy is usually the most local. But people have been queening up for years to connect renewable energy to the national grid. With the national grid in public hands, we can put tackling climate change at the hear of our energy system. To go green, we must take control of our energy.”

He added he would help move from a centralised system “with a few large plants” towards a future that is decentralised, flexible and diverse, “with new sources of energy large and small, from tidal to solar”.

The Labour leader attacked the government’s environmental record for “leaving a trail of environmental destruction”.

He said: “Nobody is fooled by Michael Gove’s reinvention of himself as an eco-warrior.

“This is a government that has licensed fracking, declared a moratorium on renewable levies, while massively subsidising fossil fuels, dithered over tidal, held back onshore wind, U-turned on making all new homes zero carbon and is failing to take the necessary measures to meet our legal commitments to reduce CO2 emissions.”