Network Rail gives a green signal to free water fountains



Network Rail is to trial free drinking water facilities at London’s Charing Cross train station in March, with the aim of reducing single-use plastic waste.

The rail infrastructure operator seeks to encourage station users to refill their own reusable water bottles.

The results of the trial will inform the deployment of water fountain facilities across all of the company’s stations later in the year.

Network Rail says it is also working with retailers at stations to reduce waste through things like packaging and cutlery.

David Biggs, Network Rail’s Managing Director of Property, said: “By introducing free water fountains at our managed stations we can make a simple change that not only helps quench the thirst of station users but also has a positive impact on our sustainability ambitions by reducing single-use plastics.

“We’re looking forward to the introduction of these water fountains and the benefits they will bring the public and the environment.”