Cumbrian Mear Moor wind farm now under community ownership

Image: Shutterstock

A Cumbrian wind farm is said to be the first in the UK to be transferred to community ownership from a commercial developer.

More than 400 individuals raised £2.8 million in just two weeks to refinance the Mear Moor community wind farm.

Energy Prospects, High Winds and Baywind bought the renewable project, with support from Energy4All and ethical investment firm Thrive Renewables.

It consists of three turbines with a total capacity of 6.9MW, generating enough electricity to power almost 4,500 homes.

The firms said the purchase demonstrates the ability of the community sector to operate in the commercial world and reflects “greater appetite” for greater community ownership of renewable energy.