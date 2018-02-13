Jon Ferris

Jon has spent over a decade in the energy industry focused on making it function better for consumers. Starting at the outset of flexible energy contracts, he has developed trading and reporting systems, automated market information and data services to support the very largest businesses manage their exposure to the energy markets, eventually building up a trading desk managing 12 TWh of wholesale power and gas.

He has been a strong supporter of new entrants bringing competition to markets, and developed innovative retail products to facilitate market access for smaller companies. His understanding of energy policy and developments in technology, and the impacts they have on markets, have helped to bring transparency of costs and their drivers to enable businesses to understand and optimise their consumption. He is now involved in developing blockchain systems to reimagine the underlying infrastructure of the energy industry. He has been recognised as an influencer by Siemens, frequently presents at energy and blockchain events, and is a regular commentator in the media.