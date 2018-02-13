Martin Needham

Martin Needham is Head of Commercial at Harrogate-based, gas supplier CNG. With a strong background in energy procurement, product/service implementation and broker management, Martin utilises his strong industry knowledge to advance CNG’s position in the market and improve its offering to commercial customers.

Following the launch of CNG’s Power Up strategy, which has been designed to hand power back to energy customers through improved service, communication and transparency, Martin is spearheading the development of CNG’s electricity offering which will be brought to market later in 2017.