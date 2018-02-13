New framework to guide cities towards greener future

Image: Shutterstock

A new framework serving as a guide for cities seeking to enhance their sustainability has been launched.

The World Bank and the Global Environment Facility’s (GEF) new ‘Urban Sustainability Framework’ (USF) aims to support cities along the green pathway, from creating a vision to identifying financial resources to implement their plans.

It lays out six key dimensions of urban sustainability: governance and integrated planning, fiscal sustainability, economic competitiveness, environment and resource efficiency, low carbon and resilience and social inclusiveness.

Cities can also use the ‘Measuring Framework’, which helps track their progress towards their sustainability goals, while comparing against their peers.

Naoko Ishii, GEF CEO and Chair said: “We are confident that through this collaboration, a shared vision and common approach to urban sustainable development can be forged. We invite cities to use the framework to meet the challenges they face today and in the coming decades and we enthusiastically look forward to the collaborative efforts to adopt an integrated approach to urban sustainability.”