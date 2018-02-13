Nuclear reactor review service begins in Nigeria

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched a new peer review service to assist countries in developing nuclear research reactor infrastructure.

The first review has taken place in Nigeria which is planning to build the country’s second research reactor – it will be used for experiments, development, education and training.

The operation of a research reactor requires a legal and regulatory framework to ensure national and international obligations are met during planning, design, construction, operation and decommissioning.

The new review process provides guidance on issues such as nuclear safety, security, fuel cycle planning, waste management and financing.

The team said Nigeria is making good progress in strengthening the infrastructure for a new research reactor, which is expected to become operational in 2025.

It recommended Nigeria should finalise the project’s cost assessment strategy and complete its plan for human-resources development.

Simon Mallam, Chairman of the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission, said: “We believe this review will serve Nigeria well as it moves forward with its plans for a new research reactor, which will provide important resources for health-care, industry, agriculture and human capacity building in the decades to come.”