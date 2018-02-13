Strong winds cool down day-ahead price volatility

Week 5

The Haven Power Market Report

High wind output kept day-ahead prices in control.

Oil and coal commodity prices continued their fall in value.

Nuclear availability improved after the 600MW Torness plant returned to operations.

The system operator didn’t need generation from pumped hydroelectric storage, as high wind output caused supply to outstrip demand

The threat of strike action in Colombia’s largest mine contributed to coal price weakness.

