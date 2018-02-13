 

Strong winds cool down day-ahead price volatility

Feb 13, 2018 Industry Round-up, Markets & Finance, The Haven Power Market Report 0

Week 5

The Haven Power Market Report

Keep up to date with energy market changes over the last 7 days with the Haven Power market report.

It’s particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money. Here’s a summary of the week:

  • High wind output kept day-ahead prices in control.
  • Oil and coal commodity prices continued their fall in value.
  • Nuclear availability improved after the 600MW Torness plant returned to operations.
  • The system operator didn’t need generation from pumped hydroelectric storage, as high wind output caused supply to outstrip demand
  • The threat of strike action in Colombia’s largest mine contributed to coal price weakness.

For the details – and our weekly analysis of day-ahead power, imbalance prices, renewable power, seasonal contracts and annual power – simply check out the full market report on the Haven Power website.

