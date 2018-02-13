Tony McHardy

Tony is responsible for the Corporate Business unit at Water Plus, leading the Account Management, Business Development, Advanced Services, Marketing and Commercial teams – making sure that our customers get the very best day-to-day service. With more than 25 years’ experience in utilities and a previous winner of the prestigious BESMA Sales Director of the year award, Tony instils in his team the importance of understanding the customer needs to help them become more efficient with their resources or water budgets and to generate sustainable cost savings.