Are energy supplier break-ups the hardest of all?

More than a tenth of people say they have found it harder to ‘break up’ with their energy supplier than end a romance.

That’s according to a survey from comparethemarket.com, which asked 2,000 adults about the dynamics of their energy tariff relationships.

The research also found around 40% of Brits have been with their supplier for more time than their longest relationship lasted.

The results suggest people loyal to a partner over the long term are often also the most loyal to their supplier, with those in the longest personal relationships being more likely to stay with their energy suppliers.

In contrast, Brits who are often in relationships for less than a month tend to flit between their providers too, staying for just 1.7 years on average, compared to nearly five years for those with partners for longer.

Communication issues appear to be the biggest problem for the short term group, with the most common response for breaking up with their supplier being a ‘lack of trust’ and nearly a fifth of all people feeling as though they were being ripped off.

Around 50,000 customers are to be offered a better energy deal to reduce bills under a new switching trial.