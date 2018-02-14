Delvin lane

With over 20 years experience dedicated to the energy sector Delvin brings unique insight into a sector that is forever changing and challenging.

After a career spent creating and growing successful energy services businesses for some of the UK’s largest utilities such as EDF and delivering comprehensive energy and carbon strategies to many FTSE 250 and public sector organisations Delvin has now founded his own business aimed at supporting investors, energy users, suppliers and technology companies in achieving their objectives and unlocking significant value embedded within the energy efficiency and renewables sector.

Some current engagements include a non-Executive Directorship of a rapidly growing energy services organisation and responsible for driving investment into the business. In addition, Delvin is the ‘Acquisition Director’ for a UK/Indian JV looking to invest over £200m into the UK energy market.

Delvin has been instrumental in developing innovative ‘energy performance contracts’ (EnPC) delivering in excess of £300m of financed, guaranteed energy savings projects.

The former Head of Carbon Management at the Carbon Trust, Delvin was at the forefront of developing carbon footprinting and carbon accounting strategies and methodologies for sectors such as the UK water industry.

Outside of the energy world Delvin is a retired Royal Air Force Officer (VR) and keen sportsman. Delvin enjoys playing and coaching rugby cricket and volleyball. For the last three years Delvin has been on the executive Board of Volleyball England as their commercial and marketing director.

For a more detailed profile, please view Delvin LinkedIn page:

https://uk.linkedin.com/in/delvinlane