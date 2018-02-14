Dutch consortium plans first ‘offshore’ floating solar plant

Image: Shutterstock

Research into developing the first “offshore” floating solar power plant in the Netherlands has been launched.

A consortium which includes Oceans of Energy, Energy Research Centre of the Netherlands, TNO, TAQA and the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands is working with Ultrecht University for the three-year project.

The university is conducting a study into the energy production of the offshore prototype, located around 15 kilometres off the coast near The Hague.

Allard van Hoeken, Founder of Oceans of Energy said: “What we intend to do here in three years’ time is remarkable and has never been done before.

“While solar farms have been constructed on inland bodies of water before, they have never been built offshore because of the difficulty of the undertaking. After all, it’s a place where you’re dealing with huge waves and other destructive forces of nature. With the knowledge and experience of these Dutch institutions and businesses from the offshore industry, however, we are convinced we will succeed.”

The project has received financial support from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.