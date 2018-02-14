Love the environment? Skip Valentine’s Day!

Image: ELN

Valentine’s Day is bad news for the environment.

That’s the suggestion from sustainable group Greener Ideal, which says the billions of cards exchanged on the romantic day often contribute to deforestation and end up in landfills.

It suggests making cards out of reclaimed paper by hand or buying cards made from recycled materials is one way to be more environmentally friendly.

Chocolates and flowers aren’t a green option either – the advice claims the industries behind them are among the biggest users of pesticides around.

Even if wine is grown sustainably, plastic corks and tops can mean it isn’t eco-friendly – Greener Ideal advises always buying from organic vineyards that use organic cork.

The group says the carbon footprint of romantic getaways can be reduced by staying in small inns or hostels rather than larger hotels, which it suggests are often more environmentally intensive due to significant heating and cooling requirements.

Who said love was easy?