New partnership offers demand side response in Europe

Image: Shutterstock

An energy efficiency and renewable firm has partnered with Flexitricity for demand side response (DSR) services in the UK and across Europe.

The latter firm will provide DSR services to Ameresco’s industrial and commercial customers, which will include short term operating reserve, capacity market, triad avoidance and demand turn-up.

Under DSR schemes, consumers are rewarded financially for lowering or shifting their electricity use at peak times, helping manage the load on the grid.

Derek Dixon, Vice President at Ameresco said: “This is a significant and exciting addition to provide enhanced capabilities to our customers. We expect that by our partnering with Flexitricity, we will be able to deploy the UK’s widest and most sophisticated DSR solutions available.”