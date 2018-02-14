Sweet wind deal for Nestlé in the US

Image: Mahathir Mohd Yasin/Shutterstock

Nestlé has inked a deal to buy renewable energy from a wind farm in the US.

The owner of brands such as KitKat and Milkybar said the 15-year agreement with EDP Renewables will provide around 80% of the electricity needs for five of its facilities in Pennsylvania.

It is part of Nestlé’s aim to buy 100% of its electricity from renewable sources.

The Meadow Lake VI wind farm will generate and deliver 50MW of power to manufacturing facilities and distribution centres.

Kevin Petrie, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Nestlé USA said: “Our partnership with EDP Renewables propels us forward in our ambition to create zero environmental impact by 2030 and is another example of our business transformation journey.”