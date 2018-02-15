Vehicle leasing firm unveils electric new services

Image: Shutterstock

A corporate fleet leasing company has teamed up with Nissan, Renault and a charging infrastructure provider to unveil a range of new electric vehicle (EV) services.

Working with the car manufacturers and NewMotion, Arval is expanding its business to include installing chargers in domestic and workplace locations, extending trial periods for companies to decide whether an EV investment suits them and a traditionally-engined car replacement service for short periods if necessary.

It will also implement a number of new digital services such as online booking, a map of charging points and trip statistic features.

The service, which the firm describes as “more flexible and modular” than previous offerings, will be launched in France, the UK, Belgium, Norway and the Netherlands.

Philippe Bismut, Arval CEO, said: “We are now announcing the launch of groundbreaking offers, which will contribute to the transformation of the market and accelerate the broadening of our global offering.

“We are becoming more and more engaged in making user-friendly and greener solutions also available to our clients’ employees and individuals.”