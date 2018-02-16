All aboard the new electric bus in Leeds

Image: Shutterstock

A new zero-emission electric bus has been launched in the city of Leeds.

Chinese bus manufacturer Yutong and British vehicle distributor Pelican Engineering Group have created the E10 city bus, which it claims is the first electric vehicle (EV) of its kind to be 10.8 metres long.

The company has already deployed around 60,000 of its older-model electric buses around the world.

It believes the use of EVs can help cities reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the environment – its buses for the UK are manufactured to strictly adhere to the EU’s environmental and air quality standards.

Chang Hao, Yutong’s Deputy General Manager of International Business, said: “The E10 model was developed based on local needs around the specification and user experience.

“Many bus operators in London and other major English cities have already booked to try the new vehicle.”

The UK is to ban new diesel and petrol vehicles from 2040 in a bid to fight air pollution.