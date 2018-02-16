E-bikes arrive in Woo-cestershire

Image: University of Worcester

An electric bike hire scheme is being piloted by staff and students at the University of Worcester.

The Woo Bikes scheme, which is a partnership between the university, Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), Worcestershire County Council, Worcester City Council and technology firm Gtech, will be expanded to the rest of the city if it proves a success.

The project partners say the 50 e-bikes will provide a convenient, affordable and low carbon way to get around the city.

People will be able to hire the bikes for up to 24 hours – they are equipped with a lithium-ion battery which can power a motor and give people a boost as they pedal.

More than half the cost of the £87,000 scheme is being provided by the LEP, with regional councils and the university also assisting with financing.

Councillor Geoff Williams, Worcester City Council’s Place and Economic Development Sub-Committee Vice-Chair, said: “The city council is proud to have played a part in this innovative scheme to give residents and visitors more choice in how they travel around our city.

“It will add to Worcester’s growing reputation as a healthy and active city.”