Environment Agency: Climate change increasing UK flooding risks

December 2015 flooding. Image: Environment Agency

Intense flooding will become more frequent in the UK as a consequence of climate change.

The warning from the Environment Agency’ (EA) follows a pattern of severe flooding over the past 10 years, “linked to an increase in extreme weather events as the nation’s climate changes”.

It adds as intense storms are becoming more frequent, sea levels are also rising due to climate change.

Statistics from the Met Office reveal there have been 17 “record breaking” rainfall months or seasons since 1910 – nine of them since 2000.

The EA’s research shows 18 to 34-year olds are least likely to perceive flood risk to their area or know how to protect their homes – but are at the highest risk of fatality “as they are less likely to perceive their personal risk”.

It has therefore launched its Flood Action Campaign, targeting younger people through social media and online advertising to encourage them to check their flood risk on the government website, sign up for free warnings and be prepared to take action when flooding hits.

Chief Executive Sir James Bevan said: “Climate change is likely to mean more frequent and intense flooding. Floods destroy – lives, livelihoods and property.

“Our flood defences reduce the risk of flooding and our flood warnings help keep communities safe when it threatens. But we can never entirely eliminate the risk of flooding. Checking your flood risk is the first step to protecting yourself, your loved ones and your home.”