Good Energy to redeem first green bond

Image: Shutterstock

Good Energy has announced it will redeem its first green bond, which was launched in 2013, at the end of March.

The renewable energy developer and supplier will pay back investors as it says the purpose for which the money was raised will shortly be fulfilled.

The news comes after the firm sold its Newton Downs solar farm into community ownership in December 2017 and agreed to sell its facility at Brynwhilach later this year.

Through purchasing the bond, investors have supported the development of 13 solar farms across the UK and more than 150MW of renewable projects, generating enough clean electricity to power around 37,000 homes each year.

The company said: “A number of bondholders have told us they would like to continue holding their Good Energy Bonds I to support the work we do.

“Good Energy has today written to all holders of Good Energy Bonds I offering the opportunity to continue their investment in Good Energy Bonds I at an interest rate of 4.25% per annum (4.5% effective for Good Energy customers).”

